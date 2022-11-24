Categories
Dolly Parton celebrates Miley Cyrus's 30th birthday | CNN



Dolly Parton paid tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday.

Cyrus celebrated her special day on November 23, and Parton posted two photos of her and the fellow singer cozied up.

“Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!,” the caption on the post on Parton’s verified Instagram account read. “I can’t wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!”

The pair will team up for “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” set to take place in Miami and air on NBC on December 31.

On her verified Instagram account, Cyru posted a commercial featuring her and Parton for the event.

“It’s gonna be legendary,” Parton says in the spot to which Cyrus quips, “She would know.”





