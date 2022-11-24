Dozens Of Arcade1Up Cabinets Get Big Discounts For Black Friday

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Arcade1Up makes some of the most popular arcade cabinets on the market, and for Black Friday 2022, a large chunk of its catalog is on sale. This includes everything from conventional standing cabinets and gaming tables to miniature countercades for those who don’t have room for a larger model. As is the case with most Black Friday sales, these aren’t likely to stick around very long–so be sure to check them out while you can.

One of the most enticing offers is for the Ridge Racer Stand Up Arcade. Not only is it discounted by a staggering $400 (reducing it to just $300, the best price of 2022), but it comes with free shipping. Depending on your location, it could even arrive before the end of the month. The cabinet features a 17-inch LCD monitor, two-way shifter, gas pedal and brakes, and several games from the Ridge Racer and Ace Driver series.

You’ll also want to check out the Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade, which is also on sale for $300. The unit comes with two games (The Simpsons and Simpsons Bowling), full-size joysticks and buttons for four players, and a bonus tin sign and stool are included with your purchase. Other great discounts include the Marvel 2-Player Countercade for $180, the Marvel Pinball Arcade for $500, and the Mortal Kombat Midway Gaming Table for $400.

You’ll find a long list of our favorite Arcade1Up deals below. Remember–these could disappear fast, so cash in on the savings while you can.