EB Magalona environment advocates win awards

Glecenda Sacun receives the Abanse Babaye sa Dunang Manggad Award from Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson, Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz II, and PEMO head Atty. Julie Ann Bedrio.* Capitol PIO photo

Two residents of the E. B. Magalona won environment awards from the Provincial Environment Management Office (PEMO) at the awarding ceremony in Negros Residences in Bacolod City on Tuesday.

Glecenda Sacun, president of the Tomongtong Women Workers’ Association in Barangay Tomongtong, where the Tomongtong Mangrove Eco-Trail is situated, was a recipient of the Abanse Babaye sa Dunang Manggad Award (ABDMA).

Rosario Dinaga, a Master Teacher II of E. B. Magalona Elementary School, was also a recipient of the Negros Occidental Governor Conservationist Achievement Award (NOGCAA) – Individual Category. She is the adviser of the school’s Nature’s Keepers Club.

Sacun and Dinaga received their plaques of recognition from Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz II, and PEMO head Atty. Julie Ann Bedrio.

Both women advocates presented E. B. Magalona’s best practices during the evaluation and judging on October 14.

Meanwhile, the Municipality of E. B. Magalona also vied for two other environment awards: Abanse Negrense Good Environmental Governance Award (ANGEGA) – Sustainability Level 2 and NOGCAA – Local Conservation Area Category.

Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer (MENRO)-designate Jojo Vargas presented the municipality’s best practices for the two awards.

In his presentation, Vargas highlighted the various environmental programs, projects, activities, and initiatives as well as the town’s best practices in environmental protection, conservation, and rehabilitation efforts of the Municipality under the leadership of Mayor Marvin Malacon.*