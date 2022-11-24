Edo: Conducive Environment Is Recipe For Development – Uzamere

Edo State Commissioner for Energy and Mines, Engineer Ethan Uzamere, Thursday, said for any government to succeed in meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people, it must create a conducive and enabling environment that will fast-track development.

He also asserted that the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki in Edo State besides embarking on massive reforms in both infrastructural and human capital development in the State, has also done well in creating the right environment for businesses to strive.

Uzamere spoke shortly after members of the Coalition of Edo Civil Society Groups For Good Governance, led by Comrade Yamah Omo, bestowed an Award of Excellence on him in Benin City, Edo State capital.

He thanked the group for the honour and noted that the purpose of taking up political appointment was to give back to the people by ensuring that they enjoy the dividends of democracy, a development he said informed his passion for public service.

He urged other awardees to embark on a campaign that will change and re-orientate the mindsets of the people towards positive development.

He said, “I am in this position because of Governor Godwin Obaseki. He was elected by the people, so I feel I owe a duty to the people. When I resumed this office, I was happy because it is where I believe I can actually do things.

“Many big companies wanted to see me but I declined because I am working with the communities, the grassroot people. Our job is creating the environment where these big companies can invest and hire our people. What our people need is development at the communities rather than dividing them.”

Comrade Omo, who made the presentation to the Commissioner on behalf of the group, said they were impressed by the impact Uzamere has made and his contributions to the development of the State.