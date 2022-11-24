Elderly motorists should be forced to retake driving test

Around 67 percent of Generation Z – those born between 1997 and 2012 – believe older people should be made to retake their driving test. A further 65 percent of millennials – born between 1981 and 1996 – agree. The majority of all those under 44 were in favour of driving test retakes for their older counterparts. The data included the opinions of 1,500 UK drivers who weighed in on the often-contentious topic.

But the data reveals a huge generational disparity with those who’ve been on the road for longer – with only a third of those over 55 (36 percent) agreeing they should have to retake their practical test again, according to Veygo.

New data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), the number of driving tests taken by those aged 50 and older has increased by 259 percent in the last year. Around 3.5 times as many tests taken by this age group in the 2021 to 2022 period, than the previous 12 months.

Over 50s naturally account for a much smaller percentage of learner drivers, with the majority – 65.8 percent – of tests undertaken in the last year being taken by 17-to-25-year-olds. However, this new data has revealed that 25,805 of the tests conducted in the last year were taken by those aged 50 and over.

James Armstrong, CEO of Veygo, said: “With road rules and safety fresh in the mind of new drivers, it’s unsurprising that they are hyper-sensitive to mistakes or road errors that they may witness in older drivers.

