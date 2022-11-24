Emily Blunt shares reason husband John Krasinski is ‘disliked’ in UK

“Then he asked, ‘What’s her name?’,” John remembered. “And I said, ‘Emily Blunt’ as he was writing something…

And he went, “‘You?!’ John yelled, looking up dramatically, “‘You?!’ And I tell him yeah, so he goes, ‘Alright, get out of here!’ He stamped my passport with fury.”

John is best known for playing Jim Halpert in The Office (US version), which he starred in between 2005 and 2013.

In more recent years, John has co-starred with his wife Emily in the A Quiet Place horror franchise, which saw him make his debut as a mainstream film director in 2018.