Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Christmas wedding plot with secret unveiled





Chloe (played by Jessie Elland) has made the decision to keep her baby, which was the result of a one-night stand with Mackenize (Lawrence Robb) earlier this year. After struggling with her pregnancy secret for weeks, Chloe realised on Thursday’s episode of the ITV soap that Mackenzie had worked out he’s the father after hearing from Charity that she’s pregnant. As the two discussed their plans, they agreed nobody would find out Mackenzie is the father. The villager then went home to Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and proposed. Following this, Emmerdale fans think they’ve “worked out” a big reveal during a Christmas wedding.

Once Mackenzie heard about Chloe, he rushed over to find out the truth. “Well, there’s no need to guess what this is about,” Chloe said sarcastically as he walked in. “I knew Charity wouldn’t keep her mouth shut for long, but less than a day…” “So, it’s true then?” Mackenzie asked, shocked and after answers. “Before you say anything, yeah, it’s yours and yeah, I’m going to keep it,” the 19-year-old replied. READ MORE: Emmerdale’s Chas to lose everything as fans ‘work out’ Al betrayal

“Chloe, I can’t have this baby with you, man. It’s gonna destroy everything with Charity,” Mackenzie immediately replied. He went on to blame Chloe, asking: “What on earth were you thinking? Have you ever even heard of a morning-after pill?” Stunned, Chloe hit back: “Well, I don’t remember you calling around with one!” She continued: “What? It didn’t cross your mind? Kind of the same way a condom didn’t?” After apologising, Mackenzie asked: “Do you actually want a kid? Like have you thought about this?”

“Well, it beats the baby growing up knowing its dad didn’t want it to exist,” Chloe commented. She added: “Look, If anyone asks, it was a hook-up from a dating app who turned out to be a loser with a fake name.” “You’ve got it all figured out,” the concerned resident muttered. He continued: “I’ll find a way of sorting out maintenance for you. I’m not that much of a loser.” However, fans believe the pair won’t be able to keep their secret safe for very long.

Following the chat, Mackenzie went home and proposed to Charity, who was delighted and informed everyone immediately. With a wedding now on the cards in the run-up to Christmas, soap fans think they have the plot “solved”. Twitter user @elizabe55027235 wrote: “#emmerdale Mac and Charity Dingle get married on Christmas day and I can’t wait for Charity [to] find out about Mac and Chloe and I hope so.” (sic) @Willswhinge echoed this, sharing: “Everyone with a secret must be s***ing themselves that Christmas is coming, I mean that is the time when they come out. #Emmerdale.” @Ben6987 added: “They’re all leaving the village #Emmerdale and I think we can guess already what the Christmas storylines will be #Charityfindsout #Paddyfindsout.”

@KayleighAnslow penned: “‘I’m happy,’ Charity won’t be saying that when she finds out about Chloe and the baby #Emmerdale.” “I hope someone overhears Mac & Chloe talking about the baby, someone who won’t keep their mouth shut… Brenda would be perfect #Emmerdale,” @1stLadyHooligan posted. @_TS_13 commented: “I need Chloe to tell everyone who her baby daddy is #Emmerdale.” Could A festive wedding be planned, only to be spoilt on the big day by the shocking revelation? Emmerdale continues on Monday at 7.30pm on ITV.







Like Loading...