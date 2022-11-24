Emmerdale’s Chas panics as Matty grows closer to exposing Al’s death

Matty isn’t the only cause for concern for Chas because Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) has been trying to expose Al’s affair.

At first, she believed it was Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade), and she even kidnapped her daughter to try and get information out of her.

Another name Chloe has thrown into the mix is Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb), who no longer lives in the village.

The newcomer is getting closer to finding out the truth, and it’s only a matter of time before it does come out.

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7pm on ITV.