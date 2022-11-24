England stars’ families find loophole around Qatar booze problem

England players’ families have reportedly found a way to get more bang for their buck in Qatar aboard a luxury cruise ship. The country’s alcohol policy has been a prominent topic of debate at the World Cup with fans forced to pay extortionate prices in restricted areas away from stadiums.

Some supporters were dealt a blow in the lead-up to the tournament as Budweiser announced that a beer would set them back a whopping £11.60. That’s despite Qatari organisers hinting that the country’s strict approach to alcohol could be relaxed during the World Cup.

Just days before kick-off, pressure from the Qatari royal family is then thought to have sparked a late U-turn on the sale of alcohol in and around stadiums. Fans are only able to buy the non-alcoholic version of Budweiser outside of designated fan parks and a select few hotels and restaurants, leaving the drinks giant with hoards of surplus stock.

Supporters in fan parks have also faced a limit of four drinks per person, but The Telegraph claim that England players’ families have found a loophole with many of them staying aboard a luxury cruise ship.

