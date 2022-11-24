Environment minister says Hamilton must audit entire sewage infrastructure after 2nd sewage leak | CBC News

Ontario’s minister of the environment said he’s ordered Hamilton to audit its entire sewage infrastructure after the city revealed it just discovered sewage has been leaking into the harbourfront for the past 26 years.

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” David Piccini told Queen’s Park while answering questions from Donna Skelly, the Progressive Conservative member of provincial parliament for Flamborough—Glanbrook.

“I was angry for the people who are yet again hearing about how their city and the lack of oversight has failed to protect their waters.”

The city has 2,100 kilometres worth of sewer pipes.

Piccini also said the city will need to create a remediation plan to treat the damage to the Hamilton Harbour, which is part of Lake Ontario.

CBC Hamilton has contacted the ministry for further comment, but city spokesperson Norm Miller said the ministry of environment hasn’t issued an official order yet.

Skelly said the city needs answers and action.

“Serious problems related to water infrastructure and environmental safety standards should never take over two decades to be addressed,” she said.

Flow of sewage into harbour stopped overnight

The city made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, saying a consultant put the hole into the combined sewage pipe in 1996, thinking all the sewers were storm sewers connected to a box culvert that lead out into the harbour.

It turns out 39 homes are connected to that pipe, meaning their sewage was draining out into the water.

The next day, Nick Winters, director of Hamilton Water, said an incorrect illustration was given to contractors, which led to a hole being made into a combined sewage pipe in 1996.

It’s still unclear exactly how much sewage has flowed into the lake and how much damage it’s caused, but Tys Theijsmeijer, head of natural lands at Royal Botanical Gardens, said there isn’t much wildlife near the harbour because of all the industry in the area.

City spokesperson Norm Miller said in a news release on Thursday the flow of sewage into the harbour stopped overnight after workers finished repairs and realignment.

The city has a general issues committee budget meeting which includes a presentation about the water, wastewater and stormwater rate budget, with city staff calling for a combined 6.49 per cent rate increase in 2023.

RBG expects at least one other sewage leak

Tys Theijsmeijer, head of natural lands at Royal Botanical Gardens, said he’s disappointed to hear about the leak but happy there’s a process in place and everyone seems to be taking immediate action.

Theijsmeijer said the leak comes down to the difference between a new kind of sewer system and an old kind of sewer system.

The newer kind of system separates sewage and surface run-off.

Most of Hamilton consists of the older kind, a combined sewage system.

“If someone made the assumption it was the newer kind of sewage system in this spot, perhaps it means several other spots like this will be found out there in a review,” Theijsmeijer said.