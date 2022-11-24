Everdome Brings the Metaverse to Abu Dhabi

Everdome was front and center among the festivities of the F1 race in Abu Dhabi with the aim of unveiling the next phase of its hyper-realistic metaverse project.

While a recent Formula 1 race took place in Abu Dhabi, Everdome was on full display to showcase the next phase of its hyper-realistic Metaverse project and BSC News had the opportunity to test out the experience in VR for the first time.

Source: BSC News

While the tech was impressive, the real experience was in the ability to pull the curtain back and analyze Everdome and the unique team behind it. From Co-Founder Wojtek Wator to metaverse worldbuilding director Lukasz Alwast, the team was out in full force. Spending several hours speaking to them all, one thing became immediately evident: Bear market or not, Everdome is a product-driven project with one goal in mind – to create a metaverse experience unlike any other.

Photo: Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Lopez discussing importance of being present at the F1 race.

“Development takes time. We set targets that are almost impossible to hit. We like to do that,” said Everdome COO Jeremy Lopez. “As a believer in the technology, we believe it’s our role to help build the wider blockchain community.”

From the huddles to the individual conversations, the Everdome team is cerebral in their approach. For example, Lukasz Alwast emphasized how focused they are on finding a synergetic balance between the real world and the digital one. From the upcoming rocket launch, set for Nov. 30, to details like the spawning position when inside the rocket ship, every aspect is surgically thought out.

Photo: Alfa Romeo Orlen drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu discuss the VR experience with Chief Growth Officer Artur Kaczmarczyk.

Tokenomics

Projects are, from the outside, mostly judged and valued against the price and volume of their respective tokens. When a token pumps, interest spikes. When it tanks, well you get the idea. Interestingly, not once did the conversation of the DOME token come up. While initially curious, it became clear that the team rallies around building out a high-performing product for its users. For Everdome, the end user is the main priority. This means current market conditions and the effects on their token price is not going to force the project to alter its long term vision. There will be no shortcuts.

Source: Everdome

On site, the team carefully tested its metaverse with guests and sought their insights and feedback, taking note of what worked, what could be better and ways to improve.

While the crypto industry continues to trek through all the current turmoil, as the saying goes, projects that can build in these market conditions are the ones to come out the other side. BSC News has been following Everdome’s progress over the last half-year and can say this is a project that does not appear to be slowing down.

F1 Abu Dhabi/Middle East Blockchain Awards

Many of crypto’s top movers and shakers descended upon Abu Dhabi to enjoy the Formula 1 race but more importantly, to attend the first ever Middle East Blockchain Awards (MEBA). Among the attendees were Inery Blockchain Chairman Simon Murray, Kevin O’Leary and Carl Runefelt, plus more.

Focusing on the emerging leaders in Web 3.0, a number of categories were recognized. The list included the most influential women in crypto, top mobile wallet, most promising Web 3.0 ecosystem and more. For a full list of categories and winners, click here.

What is Everdome:

Everdome is creating the most hyper-realistic Metaverse. Bringing brands and users together in a digital-life meets real-world experience, all with the purpose of interconnecting the digital and physical worlds seamlessly – ultimately creating the most realistic Web3 experience.

