‘Eye makeup for older women I swear by’

Makeup artist Pauline Briscoe has worked in the makeup industry for over 20 years, working for the likes of Vogue, Glamour, The Sunday Times Style magazine, ES magazine, and Fabulous magazine. She shares her makeup expertise on her Instagram account @paulinebriscoe and is a member of SmileDirectClub’s Confidence Council, which aims to boost the nation’s confidence levels.

She exclusively told Express.co.uk what eye makeup she recommends for older women. Choosing the wrong shades can exacerbate wrinkles and make you look tired.

“Neutrals are a girl’s best friend no matter the age,” the makeup artist told Express.co.uk. Neutral colours are the likes of black, white, brown and grey. They are natural-looking colors that will help to define the eye.

Pauline has a particular favourite palette. She said: “My recommended palettes would include NYX Swear by It palette (and I do swear by it!).”

The brand claims the 40-colour palette is inspired by the autumn, and is full of warm colours including chocolate brown and oranges. It comes with both shimmery and matte shades.

BUY IT: NYX Professional Make Up Swear By It Shadow Palette – £35