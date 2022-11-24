Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have brilliant relationship with Danilo’s agents

It’s no secret that Arsenal have been considering signing another central midfielder.

Despite plenty of efforts in the summer, Arsenal’s only central addition was Fabio Vieira.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on Arsenal’s efforts to add another player to the first-team squad.

Vieira is certainly an exciting talent, but isn’t really suited to playing in a deeper role.

Thomas Partey has had fitness issues since arriving at the Emirates, but has managed to stay fit this season.





The same can’t be said for back-up Mohamed Elneny, who missed several months of action.

There are still question marks over whether Albert Sambi Lokonga is up to the required standard to play for Arsenal.

He’s got plenty of time to develop, but Arteta needs an alternative to Partey now that can slot straight into the side.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

One player identified to play that role is Palmeiras’ Danilo.

The 21-year-old has been superb this season, helping his side win the Brazilian top flight.

Romano now says that Arsenal have a brilliant relationship with Danilo’s agents.

The midfielder could be available for £21m, although Arsenal may face competition from Ajax for his signature.

Arsenal having a good relationship with Danilo’s agents should give them the edge of the likes of the Dutch champions.

However, until an official bid is made, Danilo’s future is still very up much in the air.

Arsenal have great relationship with Danilo’s agents

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano provided the latest information on the 21-year-old’s future.

“At the moment there’s still no change in the situation,” Romano said.

“Danilo is one of the players on Arsenal’s list since July, he’s appreciated and the relationship with his agents is very good, for sure; but at the moment there are still no changes in the negotiation with Palmeiras or the player’s side.

“I think we’ll have to wait bit longer to find out Arsenal’s next moves,”

Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Arteta will want to do whatever he can to keep Arsenal’s surprise title charge on course.

He won’t want to tweak the squad too much, with the balance looking very good right now.

Arsenal are light in a few positions right now, and given Elneny and Partey’s injury histories, another body in midfield makes sense.

Arsenal will be hoping their relationship with Danilo’s agents can help them get a January deal over the line.

