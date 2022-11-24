FaZe Swagg Reveals Powerful Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Loadout With Fast TTK

FaZe Swagg reveals his powerful Call of Duty: Warzone 2 loadout with fast time to kill. Having a weapon that suits players’ needs is the difference between life and death in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.





With it just being over a week since Warzone 2 was released, players are experimenting with the game in hopes of finding the best ways to play. This includes the best perk packages in Warzone 2, map knowledge, and customized loadouts that match how the players choose to fight in the game. Some content creators have come out to reveal their tips and secrets on how to find success in the game, since Warzone 2 is introducing a new experience to both veteran and fresh players.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Confused By Bizarre Armor Piercing Ammo Change

Players can now add one more strategy towards their beginner tips for Warzone 2 thanks to FaZe Swagg who reveals what he thinks is the fastest killing gun in the next iteration of Warzone. There are plenty of ways to play thanks to the game’s large assortment of weapons, however, the keys to success are largely found in a weapon that has the fastest time to kill. There have been many popular choices in Warzone 2, but according to FaZe Swagg the weapon players will want to use is the Kastov-74U, which the content creator describes as the fastest killing gun out of all the weapons available.





Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Kastov-74U Loadout

The best weapons in Warzone 2 Season 1 are needed to create a powerful weapon loadout that will aid players’ strategies in the fight. Every loadout can help upgrade an already powerful weapon, but it is not enough for players to create loadouts with powerful weapons, they will need to customize a loadout that both prioritizes their playstyle and can rack up kills, especially if they are up against another player who is already mindful about how the upgrades in their loadout are contributing to their success. FaZe Swagg’s loadout for the Kastov-74U consists of a BR209 Barrel, a Phase-3 Grip, Markeev R7 Stock, 45 Round Mag, and the True-Tac Grip. The content creator says that although this weapon is an Assault Rifle class, it kills faster than any SMG, even in up close firefights with the chosen attachments, and that the loadout favors speed and stabilization.

If players are still experimenting and looking for a weapon loadout with a fast time to kill, but also want something with a bit of range, then this might be worth trying out. However, it is worth noting that in Dr Disrespect’s suggestions for how to improve Warzone 2, he did mention that the time to kill is inconsistent, so players’ experience may vary.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

More: Warzone 2: Every New Field Upgrade