Fermanagh Genealogy Centre to launch ‘Back Streets – Dardanelles’ online memory map

Fermanagh Genealogy Centre (FGC) is holding the launch of its Back Streets, Dardanelles online ‘memory map’ in Fermanagh House on November 26, with doors open from 1.15pm.

This free online memory map is user-friendly and its creator will demonstrate its ease of use.

It was created to commemorate a lost part of Enniskillen’s heritage – its ‘back streets’.

This free application contains different sections, with examples including the following.

•A history of Enniskillen with a focus on the ‘streets’. Frankie Roofe has included lots of photos and maps of the town, some not seen online before.

• An account of the First World War Fallen by Mervyn Hall has uncovered details of 67 soldiers from the streets who died in the period 1914-1921. This includes a great uncle of Adrian Dunbar, called Arnold Campling. FGC is grateful to the Inniskillings Museum for their assistance.

• The conditions of the families and their houses, employment and industry of the area has been covered by Jim Quinn and Dave McNulty, as well as trade union activity.

• Other areas include oral interviews from former residents of the ‘streets’ on topics such as the Abbey Street School, children’s games and The Great War.

A FGC spokesperson said: “Thank you to our funders, the Heritage Lottery Fund and its local provider, Lough Erne Landscape Partnership.

“Frank McHugh and Mary-Anne Grant provided invaluable help, the former with funding and the latter on editing interviews. Thanks also to our interviewees.

“Finally, [we pay] tribute to our online creator, James Bamford of North Mapping Services, who has done a superb job!”