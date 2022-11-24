Finland, Norway and Sweden to enhance trilateral defence co-operation

FINLAND, Norway and Sweden are enhancing their trilateral defence co-operation as per a statement of intent signed in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday by defence ministers Antti Kaikkonen of Finland, Bjørn Arild Gram of Norway and Pål Jonson of Sweden.
The statement of intent points to a change in the security situation that accentuates the importance of co-operation and unity among like-minded nations.
The Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish defence administrations will set out to strengthen trilateral defence co-operation by enhancing operations planning in areas of common concern – particularly in northern regions, and improve the interoperability of their armed forces. The co-operation also complements bilateral co-operation between the signatories and supports the objectives of broader defence co-operation under Nordefco.
The statement of intent signals an update to the commitment the countries made in the autumn of 2020. It imposes no obligation on the countries to take military action, clarifying that “a separate national political decision” will always be required for the course of action.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
