Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Is Only $30 For Black Friday

In case you missed out on the most recent Fire Emblem Warriors game, there’s some good news for you. With Black Friday specials now in full swing, the critically acclaimed action-RPG has just gotten a fresh discount. At Amazon, the game is just $30 for a physical version. If you prefer digital, you can get a code for $35.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, a spin-off from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, goes into full Musou territory by giving players command of familiar characters who can demolish entire armies by themselves. Three Houses heroes like Edelgard, Claude, and Dimitri all have unique talents on the battlefield, there are multiple storylines to play through, and there’s even a layer of strategy that you can use to your advantage, that ties in nicely to the tactical-RPG roots of the source material.

Using Fire Emblem series mechanics like the weapons triangle, character classes, crests, and battalions will help you find victory against seemingly overwhelming odds. For more specials, you can check out our roundup on the best Nintendo Black Friday deals that are currently available.

“Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes offers perhaps the most opportunity to entertain yourself outside of comboing through thousands of enemies that the studio has released yet thanks to its Fire Emblem: Three Houses-inspired content between missions,” Kyle Hilliard wrote in GameSpot’s Fire Emblem: Three Hopes review. “The result is a better-paced, more interesting experience than previous Omega Force games, but one that is still very much a Musou game.”