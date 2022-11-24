Fort Lauderdale officer worked as bodyguard for rappers Meek Mill and Rick Ross. Then he was fired. Now he can’t be police officer in Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE — A former Fort Lauderdale Police officer who was fired for working as a security and bodyguard for famed rappers Meek Mill and Rick Ross has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification, preventing him from joining any other police agency in the state.

Dimitri Jacques, hired in 2012, was terminated in January 2018 after an Internal Affairs investigation found he worked for the rappers for several years during and prior to his employment, attending concerts, parties and events around the country, and on at least 25 occasions, was on the schedule as working when he was really out of town, police department records say.

Jacques earlier this month voluntarily agreed to give up his law enforcement certification after the matter was turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

His attorney Teri Guttman Valdes told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Wednesday night that Jacques entered into a settlement agreement and chose to give up the certification, though he denies the allegations against him. Guttman Valdes said Jacques has “moved on, and he’s doing other things with this life and does not have a desire to return to law enforcement at this time.”

This screenshot of a YouTube video was included in Fort Lauderdale Police Department records as an exhibit in its Internal Affairs investigation into former Officer Dimitri Jacques. (Screenshot of Fort Lauderdale Police Department records)

Jacques, 40, was initially the subject of criminal investigations by the FBI and the Broward State Attorney’s Office after a woman in 2013 called police alleging she had a relationship with Jacques and that Jacques identified himself numerous times as an FBI agent or police officer while he was working as a bodyguard for Rick Ross and Meek Mill. The woman claimed that Rick Ross and Meek Mill would hire Jacques “because he could use his ‘badge’ to get them out of trouble,” according to an Internal Affairs investigation report.

Jacques said in a 2019 Broward County court deposition that he believed the woman made the allegations because she was upset that he didn’t want to talk to her anymore and denied her claims.

The FBI closed its investigation in 2015. Jacques was then investigated by the State Attorney’s Office for theft for 13 dates he did not put a request in the system to show he was off or on vacation. Through flight, cellphone and banking records, the criminal investigation found that Jacques was listed as working in the timekeeping system, but in reality, he was on a flight or out of the state, according to the State Attorney’s Office close-out memo.

The State Attorney’s Office closed their investigation in 2017 because they said they could not prove Jacques was attempting to steal money from the police department, the memo said. No criminal charges were filed.

But the Internal Affairs investigation wasn’t over yet.

Officers are required to get permission to work off-duty details and are not allowed to work as a private bodyguard, police department records say. Jacques was investigated for violating those policies, along with untruthfulness, engaging in conduct unbecoming, knowingly making or signing a false or inaccurate statement and regularly associating with someone known to be under criminal investigation or who has a reputation for criminal behavior, Internal Affairs records say.

The investigation found Jacques left out the fact that he had worked for the rappers when he applied for the job. When he applied, he had been working for the Atlanta Police Department since 2005.

Despite the fact that he had worked for the rappers between 2006 and 2015, his application made no mention of it, the Internal Affairs report said. His work differed over the years but included “threat assessments, bodyguard activities on stage and during industry parties, as well as high profile events.”

Jacques traveled to Africa with Rick Ross in 2008, and traveled to different cities between 10 to 15 times to work for him while an Atlanta Police officer. Between 2011 and 2014, Jacques was with Meek Mill at many of his shows around the country, the Internal Affairs investigation said.

Jacques was seen working for Meek Mill in the Bahamas in 2013, in Tallahassee at Club Lit a few months later and at an after-party in Las Vegas for boxer Floyd Mayweather, records say. In 2014, Jacques was seen in photos performing services for Meek Mill at his birthday party in Las Vegas, at the NBA All-Star Game weekend in New Orleans and again in the Bahamas, among other instances.

Former Chief Rick Maglione wrote in Jacques’ termination letter that Jacques was on stage with Meek Mill or escorting him on “several dozen dates.” Jacques had “claimed final authority over Meek Mill’s security” and had the ability to “hire and fire” other security personnel.

“Photographic and video evidence confirmed you were normally the one standing closest to him and were ultimately in charge of his personal safety during performances,” Maglione wrote. Jacques was paid for his work and his travel expenses were covered.

Jacques in his 2019 deposition said the services he provided were “more like a consulting work” rather than security work. He said he’d conduct walk-through of venues, write reports on whether it was a safe location and turn that information over to security personnel.

Asked if he ever told Fort Lauderdale that he was doing the security work for Meek Mill, Jacques said he hadn’t because it was on his free time, court records say, and that he didn’t consider it a job.

Jacques also explained in his deposition that he didn’t disclose his previous work for Rick Ross when applying for the Fort Lauderdale job because he “didn’t think it was a real employment” and that the city “a hundred percent knew” about his involvement with Rick Ross but “just failed to investigate it,” court records say.

He said in the deposition that the city was aware of his security work after a background check revealed he worked for Maybach Music Group, a company owned by Rick Ross. Jacques said the background investigator called him to ask about the job, and Jacques told the investigator “it was a security job,” he said in the deposition.

During the Internal Affairs investigation, Jacques was told the definition of a bodyguard is “a person or group of people hired to escort and protect another person,” and he said that definition accurately described what he did for Meek Mill.

On Halloween in 2012, Jacques’ schedule showed he was on family sick leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act. Jacques said he needed to drive to New York to check on an elderly family member who wasn’t answering after Superstorm Sandy hit the northeast. But the investigation found he was in Philadelphia with Meek Mill, and their car was pulled over that day “under suspicion there was marijuana inside,” the Internal Affairs report said.

Jacques was working as a security guard when they were stopped and did not identify himself as a police officer until they were detained, the Internal Affairs report said. The Philadelphia officers wrote in their report that Jacques initially identified himself as a security guard, but Jacques denied that in a deposition in Broward County court.

No one was charged after the traffic stop and no marijuana was found, according to the Philadelphia Police report.

Jacques told then-Assistant Chief Steve Kinsey about the traffic stop the night of the incident and was found not to have violated any policies based on his explanation. But the Internal Affairs investigation said the version of events Jacques offered in 2012 were false, that in reality he traveled to Philadelphia and New York to “provide security for Meek Mill and the release of his album ‘Dreams and Nightmares,’” the report said.

In his pre-employment questionnaire, Jacques was asked if he had ever lived with or associated with known felons, to which he answered no. Maglione wrote in the termination letter that Jacques met Meek Mill in 2006 when he was an Atlanta Police officer. Two years later, the rapper was convicted of drug- and weapon-related offenses and sentenced to prison, the termination letter said.

And in 2014, Meek Mill had gone to jail for violating his felony probation, Internal Affairs records say, when Jacques was still working for him. For the six months Meek Mill was incarcerated for violating his probation, Jacques’ travels stopped.

Jacques in his 2019 deposition said he did not know the extent of the Meek Mill’s criminal background until after the 2012 traffic stop in Philadelphia and said he was aware the rapper was on probation while working with him.

Rick Ross had been arrested on drug and weapon charges in 2008, another drug charge in 2011 and kidnapping and assault charges in 2015, the letter said.

“Although there was no evidence connecting you to any of these crimes, you provided security and bodyguard services during these times and were well aware of their criminal reputations,” Maglione wrote.

Jacques also said that Rick Ross had not been charged with any felonies when he was working with him and that he had not worked for Rick Ross since 2010, before joining the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

During his time as a Fort Lauderdale officer, Jacques’ child was terminally ill, records say. He often asked his supervisors for time off to be able to care for the child. The sergeant who primarily supervised Jacques between January 2013 and October 2014 had a relative who suffered from a similar medical condition, so he understood the “pain and difficulties” Jacques was going through, the investigation report said.

The sergeant testified during the investigation that sometimes Jacques would call to ask for the day off to take care of his child and that occasionally the sergeant would let Jacques stay home when the scheduled reflected that he was working, the investigation report said. The investigation found Jacques was not in South Florida but was getting paid on close to 30 occasions.

“When questioned about the discrepancies, Officer Jacques claimed the error in leave requests was because the Sergeant either switched their days off or failed to document his request for vacation,” the Internal Affairs investigation said.

The discrepancies in his attendance didn’t happen with just one supervisor, but three others as well, the investigation said, finding the officer “purposefully mislead his supervisors on numerous occasions in order to receive undocumented time-off with pay.”

Jacques, who is Black, filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city in 2019 after he was fired, alleging that his termination was “harsh, excessive and unnecessary” and that he was “punished more severely by the city than his white peers with similar or more serious offenses.”

The lawsuit complaint said that Jacques thoroughly explained “that he was friends with the artists and provided infrequent security consulting, not the prohibited bodyguard services he was being accused of, and that the artists were kind enough to pay him for his services to supplement his income, as they knew that he had overwhelming expenses due to the care needed for his chronically ill child.”

The city in its response to the lawsuit denied the allegations and said the decision to terminate Jacques would have been the same regardless of his race. Jacques dismissed the lawsuit this March, court records say.

In his 2019 deposition, Jacques said he was never in trouble in his time at the police department and alleged there are white officers who had been criminally charged but were not fired.

Jacques, at the time, said he wanted to go back to the job he loved at the police department and that he wanted a “thorough investigation.” His attorney Guttman Valdes said she would not comment on the past investigation because it has been closed.

“This was the last chapter of the book, so to speak,” Guttman Valdes said.