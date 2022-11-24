From ‘The Holy Mountain’ to ‘Yellow Submarine’: 10 Most Psychedelic Movies, According to Reddit

Psychedelic cinema is a part of the broader psychedelia movement, which began as a subsection of the 1960s counterculture. The best psychedelic movies span many genres and styles, united by experimentation, bright colors, and mind-bending narratives. They tend to be nonlinear and feature visual distortion, often intended to subvert the audience’s idea of reality. The aesthetic is inspired by the warped sensory perceptions of psychoactive drugs, especially LSD.





Over the years, the topic of psychedelic movies has come up several times on r/movies, the largest film subreddit. Here are some of the subreddit’s most popular psychedelic films. They are sure to make for a memorable viewing experience, if not always a comprehensible one. Turn off your mind, relax and float downstream…

‘A Field in England’ (2013)

“What do you see, friend?” “Nothing. Perhaps only shadows.” This historical, psychological horror film is set during the English Civil War and follows a group of army deserters looking for an alehouse. However, an alchemist takes the men to a field full of mushrooms, which he cooks and serves for dinner. The mushrooms are hallucinogenic, and the men spend the next several hours trapped in a frighteningly intense trip that blurs the line between reality and hallucination.

Although it has many of the trappings of a period piece, A Field in England primarily explores perception. It’s unusual for a psychedelic movie because it’s shot in black and white. With the color gone, the texture and contrast are more prominent. This is emphasized by the rapid-fire editing, including images that collapse in on themselves and lots of mirrored shots. These techniques serve to place the viewer in the mind of the protagonists. “If you get two streams of images and show them at the same time, you perceive both images but simultaneously,” says director Ben Wheatley. “And this actually makes you think in a different way.”

‘Daisies’ (1966)

Daisies is a surrealist comedy-drama directed by Věra Chytilová and a key work of the Czech New Wave; it follows two women, both named Marie (played by Ivana Karbanová and Jitka Cerhová), as they get into a series of bizarre situations. The movie is a political satire as well. The Maries routinely embarrass authority figures, especially the various uptight middle-aged men they encounter.

The film has been interpreted as a criticism of Soviet Czechoslovakia and authoritarianism in general. Unsurprisingly, the Communist government banned it for years, but it still found its way to the West. Janus Films released a 4K restoration for Daisies earlier this year. It packs a lot of wackiness into its lean 76-minute runtime.

‘3 Women’ (1977)

3 Women is a crime drama directed by Robert Altman. He might be most well-known for Nashville, McCabe and Mrs. Miller, and M*A*S*H. It explores the mysterious relationship between two roommates, played by Shelley Duvall and Sissy Spacek. Along the way, the film packs some intense dream imagery.

The characters themselves live a dream-like existence. It’s unclear what is real and what is not, and even their personalities seem to bleed into one another. It’s unlike anything else in Altman’s filmography. “I’m trying to reach toward a picture that’s totally emotional, not narrative or intellectual,” Altman has said about 3 Women. “Where an audience walks out and they can’t say anything but what they feel.”

‘Easy Rider’ (1969)

Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper star in this road drama as two bikers traveling across America carrying money from a drug deal. Along the way, they encounter a cast of intriguing characters and explore the shifting cultural landscape of hippies, communes, and drugs. Lots of drugs. There’s one particularly trippy sequence that takes place in a graveyard.

Quentin Tarantino called Easy Rider “the single greatest example of ’60s cinema in every way […] finally a movie and the counterculture hooked up with each other. It captures the ‘60s in a way that is tangible. If you were trying to describe the ‘60s in terms of movies to someone, you could show them Easy Rider and never have to show them anything else.”

‘The Congress’ (2013)

The Congress is one of the most unique and boundary-pushing movies of the last decade. It stars Robin Wright as herself in a near future where a hallucinogenic drug allows people to live in an idealized fantasy world. The movie starts as live action but then switches to animation to depict the visions conjured up by the drug. It is directed by Israeli filmmaker Ari Folman, who also made the animated war film Waltz with Bashir.

The film has a gripping plot and great performances, but more than that, it’s a perceptive commentary around issues like online worlds and curated personalities. The fantasy world in the film is a gorgeous place where the sky really is the limit. Anyone can be anything at any time. Folman’s genius is in showing that this place is also menacing and deeply sad.

‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’ (1998)

“We can’t stop here, this is bat country!” Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro star in this legendary road trip movie, based on the novel by gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson. The duo consumes copious amounts of drugs while traveling across the Nevada desert, from mescaline to LSD. After Duke (Depp) takes acid, he hallucinates in the hotel lobby, believing that the clerk is a moray eel and the other guests are lizards.

It bears the off-kilter, blackly comedic imprint of director Terry Gilliam, a former member of Monty Python and director of the similarly surreal sci-fi Brazil. It made a loss at the box office but has rightly become a classic. It remains a career highlight for its lead actors.

‘Yellow Submarine’ (1968)

This animated movie was made to accompany The Beatles‘ album of the same name, a contractual obligation. It has a fantastical plot: the Beatles are recruited by a submarine captain to rescue Pepperland from the rule of the music-hating Blue Meanies. Art director Heinz Edelmann‘s surreal animation influenced Terry Gilliam and Schoolhouse Rock!

Pixar co-founder John Lasseter has also cited the movie as an inspiration. “Visually speaking, Yellow Submarine perfectly captures the antiwar, counterculture, psychedelic spirit of the 1960s,” he explains. “For kids like me who were too young to experience what was going on in that generation directly, the film communicated the look and feel and style of the times in a way we could understand.”

‘Fantastic Planet’ (1973)

On a distant planet, giant blue humanoids called Traags rule and treat humans as animals. The film follows two people trying to replicate Traag technology so that they can escape the planet for good. The movie has a vivid aesthetic, courtesy of director René Laloux and illustrator Roland Topor, a collaborator of experimental filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky.

The animation style is reminiscent of the cut-out style designed by Terry Gilliam for the Monty Python movies. But it takes this look to new levels of weirdness. No other films look like this. Almost fifty years later, Fantastic Planet is still striking as a unique fantasy world.

‘Waking Life’ (2001)

Richard Linklater‘s most intriguing project is this rotoscoped experimental movie made up of a series of philosophical conversations about consciousness, free will, the nature of reality, and the meaning of life. It’s like a dorm-room conversation between some very smart (and very stoned) undergrads.

Waking Life is also chockfull of references to Linklater’s movies like Slacker and the Before Sunrise trilogy. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy appear for one scene, where they discuss relationships. Linklater shows up at the end for one final conversation with the main character. Roger Ebert included Waking Life on his Great Movies list, calling it “a cold shower of bracing, clarifying ideas.”

‘The Holy Mountain’ (1973)

The Holy Mountain is a film from oddball visionary Alejandro Jodorowsky. It follows an alchemist who leads a group of characters to a mountain, searching for enlightenment. It’s a psychedelic movie in both story and visuals. It bears some similarities to Jodorowsk’y acid western El Topo but is more satirical and political. According to r/movies, it’s “pretty much the weirdest movie ever.”

The Holy Mountain was produced by Beatles manager Allen Klein after John Lennon and George Harrison had become fans of Jodorowsky’s earlier work. It’s certainly not for everyone, but the right viewers will get a kick out of it. Fans of Jodorowsky, or anyone looking to learn more about him, should also check out Jodorowsky’s Dune, the excellent documentary on the singular filmmaker.

