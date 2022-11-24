Get iPhone 13 HALF PRICE in mind-blowing Black Friday deal

O2 customers will also benefit from a free six-month subscription to Apple Music, which offers 90 million songs to stream ad-free and across all of your devices. Apple Music supports CD-quality music at no extra cost, unlike rivals TiDAL, and supports Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for a surround sound-like experience with compatible headphones.

Elsewhere, O2 is one of the few mobile networks that still includes free EU roaming with all pay monthly contracts, so you won’t be charged an extra penny extra to use your 5G data, calls, or text messages from mainland Europe when away on holiday or business. A number of the biggest UK carriers – including EE, Three, Sky Mobile, and Vodafone, to name a few – took the decision to reinstate EU roaming charges following the UK’s exit from the European Union.

It’s worth noting that mammoth Black Friday discount is only applied for the first six months of your new contract, meaning you’ll save around £168 on a 100GB plan, £185.94 on a 150GB plan, and £198 on an unlimited 5G data plan from O2.

Not only that, but O2 will also bundle a free subscription of your choice between Disney+, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Audible, McAfee Anti-Virus, and Cafeyn.

Finally, O2 offers a three-year hardware warranty – to cover the duration of your contract – on your new iPhone 13. That’s two years longer than you’ll get when buying the handset outright from the Apple Store. Should anything go awry with the phone during your contract, O2 will pay for the necessary repairs.

And of course, all O2 customers can access O2 Priority – the reward scheme that offers early access to ticket sales at some of the biggest venues in the UK, including London’s O2 Arena. O2 Priority customers also benefit from weekly deals, including free coffees, discounted lunch options, and more.

Unsure about whether the iPhone 13 is the right choice for you? Released back in September 2021, this handset boasts support for speedy 5G mobile networks, a Super Retina XDR display, an ultra-wide camera, A15 Bionic processor (that’s the same chipset found in the iPhone 14, launched earlier this year!), and MagSafe charging.

For more information, read our in-depth iPhone 13 review.

If you’d rather upgrade to the latest-and-greatest phone from Apple, Sky Mobile has slashed 50% off the cost of its 60GB 5G data plans on all iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. That’s a saving of over £540 over the course of the 36-month contract. We’ve got the details below.