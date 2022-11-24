God of War Ragnarok often throws more equipment and gear at you than you’ll care to pay attention to, but the Amulet of Yggdrasil is actually an important armor item that offers plenty of passive buffs. The amulet contains nine sockets that can be fitted with stat-raising enchantments, but only two sockets are open when you receive it. You’ll need to find seven jewels to unlock the remaining sockets. Here’s where to find all seven Jewels of Yggdrasil in God of War Ragnarok.

All Jewel of Yggdrasil Locations

Midgard and Svartalfheim – Story Quests

Two Jewels of Yggdrasil will be obtained through regular story progression–one in Midgard, and the other in Svartalfheim. Each one drops from combat encounters that we won’t spoil here. You should have them both if you’ve already completed The Word of Fate and Forging Destiny main quests. If you forgot to pick up the jewels, be sure to check the chest next to any of Brok and Sindri’s workshops, as it gathers your missed/lost items.

Vanaheim – Naotun’s Garden

The first hidden Jewel of Yggdrasil that you will gain access to is in Vanaheim. You’ll visit this realm for the first time in a main story quest, but the jewel can be found after the quest is completed. Sail over to Naotun’s Garden, just to the east of the river delta Mystic Gateway.

Use the new sigil arrows to burn away the red vines that are covering up the entrance to the ruins in Naotun’s Garden. Once the vines are gone, enter to find a golden chest containing the jewel.

Gallery The first Jewel of Yggdrasil location in Vanaheim

Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands

You’ll be able to grab this Jewel of Yggdrasil once you get the ability to enter the second, northern section of the elven desert. You’ll only gain access to this location after your first visit to Vanaheim. Be sure to speak with the two elves at the Vanaheim camp to start a quest relating to the Elven Sanctum in Alfheim.

This jewel is inside the Elven Sanctum, just east of The Burrows. It’s in a golden chest on the second floor of the small sanctum. Prepare for a fight after picking up the jewel, as you’ll be attacked by a strong Light Elf on your way out.

Gallery The Jewel of Yggdrasil location in Alfheim

Midgard – The Oarsmen

This Jewel of Yggdrasil can be picked up before or after the one in Alfheim, as long as you’ve completed the first story quest in Vanaheim. Head to the northern section of the Lake of Nine, next to the oarsmen statues. The jewel is in another golden chest that’s found underground.

Pull the giant chain sitting directly in front of the oarsmen statues to clear a path, revealing a hidden stairway that goes beneath the statues. The chest is right at the foot of the stairs, and it’s directly across the room from the nearest Mystic Gateway.

Gallery The Jewel of Yggdrasil location in Midgard

Svartalfheim – Alberich Island

You’ll need the Draupnir Spear to reach the chest containing this jewel of Yggdrasil. Luckily, you’ll already be in Svartalfheim when you obtain the spear. Instead of going straight to your next main story quest, enter the Bay of Bounty and make your way north, to Alberich Island.

Use the Draupnir Spear to get to the tiny island just north of Lyngbakr Island, then solve the waterwheel puzzle using the spear and sigil arrows. The golden chest is sitting up on a ledge, above the waterwheel.

Gallery The Jewel of Yggdrasil location in Svartalfheim

Vanaheim – The Jungle

This jewel can only be found after your second mandatory trip to Vanaheim. The story will bring you back here for the Creatures of Prophecy main quest. Completing the quest will open up a new pathway leading north from the main camp. After Creatures of Prophecy is finished, follow Helka in the new Scent of Survival side quest to reach The Jungle.

The chest is near the jungle entrance Mystic Gateway, and can only be reached once you’ve unblocked the dam in the area. You’ll then be able to sail to the spot on the map below. There will be a hole in the ground, in the middle of a large clearing. Jump down to find the final Jewel of Yggdrasil un another golden chest.

Gallery The second Jewel of Yggdrasil Vanaheim location

How to Use the Jewels of Yggdrasil

When you have a Jewel of Yggdrasil in your possession, go to any of Brok and Sindri’s shops to ask them for an upgrade. Go to the Armor tab to find the Amulet of Yggdrasil, then use the jewels to unlock more enchantment slots. The game will let you know when an amulet upgrade is available, much like how companions often solve puzzles for you.

If you’re on the hunt for more useful items and hidden secrets, be sure to check out our guides to find the Hel Tears, Berserker gravestones, Draugr Holes, and more.