Greens leader Adam Bandt speaks to AFP over Lidia Thorpe’s undisclosed relationship with ex-bikie


Adam Bandt’s office has confirmed the Greens leader has met with Australian Federal Police to discuss Senator Lidia Thorpe’s undisclosed relationship with a former bikie boss.

Senator Thorpe admitted last month that she briefly dated the ex-head of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang in Victoria, Dean Martin, while also serving on parliament’s law enforcement committee.

She did not disclose that relationship to her party leader, despite warnings from her staff to do so.

Mr Bandt stripped Senator Thorpe of her leadership position in the party and committed to meeting with the AFP over the matter, which his office has confirmed he has since done, though he could not disclose the contents of that briefing.

Adam Bandt confirmed he met with police of Senator Thorpe’s undisclosed relationship.(ABC News: Matt Roberts)

Senator Thorpe also volunteered herself to be referred to parliament’s powerful privileges committee, which looks into potential code of conduct breaches.

The law enforcement committee sent a detailed response to the senate privileges committee about a week ago on its own inquiries.

The ABC has been told the committee noted Senator Thorpe’s failure to declare a conflict of interest and detailed the hearings attended by the Victorian senator, including with the AFP and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.



