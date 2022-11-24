Half of Brits want to cut holiday costs next year amid cost of living

Nearly half (46 percent) of those who are making changes due to a reduced budget will go for a shorter period, while 35 percent will opt for short-haul, rather than far-flung, destinations.

And with the average traveller having £300 less in their holiday kitty for their next trip, 47 percent now feel more pressure than ever to ensure their holidays offer value for money.

But despite facing budget constraints, the research, which was commissioned by loveholidays, found more than half (55 percent) are still excited about the prospect of holidaying abroad next year.

Nearly six in ten (59 percent) are determined to be just as adventurous with their holiday plans, while 28 percent do not want to compromise on experiencing new cultures – even if they are struggling to stretch their budgets.

Al Murray from the online travel agent, which has compiled its insider tips for booking a trip, said: “In light of the current economic situation, it’s understandable that people want to get the best value for their money when it comes to their holidays.

“Our research shows we’re still a nation who love our trips abroad, with many doing whatever they can to ensure they can still get away.

“What’s also encouraging to see is that despite there being so much doom and gloom around, this hasn’t destroyed people’s sense of adventure.”

The poll also found that when booking their holiday, a third (33 percent) will now do more research to land a cheap deal, and 37 percent will book further in advance.