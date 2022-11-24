Hampstead Library News

HAMPSTEAD —Back by popular demand, the Hampstead Public Library has reopened the commemorative brick “store” for the pavilion pathway. Bricks make a great gift, as well as an end-of-year tax deduction. Bricks ordered previously are a part of the initial walkway installation, which is expected before the end of 2022. Bricks ordered by January 31, 2023 will be part of a second group installed in the spring of 2023. Place your order via, https://hampsteadlibrary.org/slider/library-community-pavilion-updates, or pick up an order form at the Library. Special thanks to Osgood Hill Farm for donating their time and skills to install the brick pathway. The cement pad and footings for the pavilion have been installed. The pavilion structure is expected to be installed in the spring. Please call the Library, 603-329-6411, if you have questions about this project or ordering bricks.

End of November Event reminders: (1) There is a Women’s Circle meeting at the Library on Mon., November 28 at 6:30 p.m. Please register in advance via the Events Calendar on www.HampsteadLibrary.org or call 603-329-6411. (2) The Library has a matinee on Tues., November 29 at 1 p.m. Remains of the Day stars Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and Christopher Reeve. (3) A Skywatch is scheduled for Wed., November 30 from 6:30-8 p.m. Volunteers from the NH Astronomical Society share their knowledge and telescopes. Please register in advance.

The Library is showing “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” on Fri., December 2 at 2 p.m. This delightful film is about a London cleaning lady (Lesley Manville) who falls in love with a couture Dior dress. After raising funds to pursue her dream, she journeys to Paris. The trip changes her outlook on life, and also influences the future of the House of Dior.

The Hampstead Public Library is hosting an NHCPR Safe Sitter Course on Fri., December 30 from 9 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. This course is ideal for students in grades 6-8 who are interested in starting a babysitter business and wish to gain child care, safety, first aid, and CPR skills. Advance registration and payment are required. You do not have to be a Hampstead resident to participate. For details, consult the Library website’s Events Calendar.

The Library’s Nonfiction Book Club meets on Tues., December 6 at 1 p.m. to discuss “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love” by Dani Shapiro. In 2016, through a genealogy website to which she had submitted her DNA for analysis, Shapiro received the stunning news that her father was not her biological father. Inheritance is about her quest to unlock the story of her own identity.

For its December meeting, the Third Thursday Book Club has no assigned reading. It is a time to gather and discuss books we love, new and old. There may even be a sneak peek at new books coming out in the first part of 2023. All are welcome to this discussion at 1 p.m. on Thurs., December 15.

The Library is working with Rockingham Nutrition & Meals on Wheels to help with the Santa for Seniors Program. If you’d like to provide holiday gifts for a senior in need, check out the Giving Tree inside the Library. Select what you can help with, shop, include the code number or card on the gift bag, and drop it off at the Library by December 10.

Please do not wrap the gifts. Bags are preferred and easier to manage.

The Elaine David Thrift Shop at the Library is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. However, they are closed on Thanksgiving weekend, November 26. They sell new and gently used clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. Visit frequently. You never know when they’ll have a pop-up sale. If you wish to donate items to the Shop, they accept clothing, shoes, accessories, and jewelry. Because they have very limited space, they only take small knick-knack-sized household items. They can no longer accept large items, including framed works of art.

Please ask the Shop managers if you have a question about donations. Visit or call 603-329-6411 on the days the Shop is open. Your generosity and thoughtfulness are greatly appreciated.