‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ by John Lennon and Yoko Ono Lyrics Meaning (According to Fans)

John Lennon and Yoko Ono are the songwriters behind “Happy Xmas (War Is Over,)” not so secretly alluding to the meaning behind this protest song. Here’s what fans said about the meaning behind the Christmas hit.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono released ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’

Beatle John Lennon (1940-1980) and his wife Yoko Ono in their bed in the Presidential Suite of the Hilton Hotel, Amsterdam | Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“Happy Xmas (War is Over)” came after more than two years of peace activism for the couple. In 1969, Lennon and Ono hosted their infamous honeymoon “bed-in,” with Lennon releasing the solo song, “Imagine.”

“So this is Christmas / And what have you done,” the lyrics state. “Another year over / And a new one just begun / And so this is Christmas / I hope you have fun / The near and the dear ones / The old and the young.”

The message of this song was broadcasted publicly, with Smooth Radio reporting, the couple “rented billboard spaces in 12 major cities around the world, for the display of black-and-white posters that declared ‘WAR IS OVER! If You Want It – Happy Christmas from John & Yoko.’”