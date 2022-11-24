Helen Skelton shares dad’s sweet message from Strictly crowd

Helen Skelton is undoubtedly one of the most improved celebrities taking part in this year’s Strictly and Blackpool Week proved this. The Countryfile star earned her highest score from the judges, with Craig Revel Harwood the only judge not to lift the 10 paddle. Naturally, emotions were high following her Quickstep and Helen has revealed her family played a part in her reaction.
Speaking on It Takes Two, Strictly’s spin-off show, host Janette Manrara was keen to hear from Helen about her emotional reaction following her latest routine.
She asked Helen during Thursday’s show: “What a brilliant performance at the weekend! But Helen, you got quite emotional towards the end of it.
“What was it about this dance that was so special?” Janette enquired.
“We just had a really good time,” Helen began. “We’ve said all along I came into this just to have a good time and for my family to have a good time.”
READ MORE: Emmerdale’s Chas to lose everything as fans ‘work out’ Al betrayal
Helen went on to add how her mum and dad were in touching distance during her routine and had some heartfelt words from the crowd.
“My mum and dad were in the second row and they just loved it,” she continued.
“My dad was like, ‘Oh, it was the best thing ever!’ That’s why you do this, isn’t it?
“For your family to have a good time too,” she went on before spotting Gorka smile as a clip of the routine played in the background. “Look at his face, he’s so proud, yay!”
The sweet words from Helen’s parents weren’t saved solely for the live show, however, as Janette revealed they’d sent in a clip to It Takes Two.
“Hi Helen, just wishing you good luck for the weekend,” Helen’s mum began in the pre-recorded clip.
Her dad then weighed in: “Just remember to keep smiling, enjoy it and have lots and lots of fun.”
“We’re really, really proud of you,” her mum added before they signed off in unison: “Love you loads.”
Source link