Here’s a Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Black Friday deal



(Pocket-lint) – It’s Black Friday week and that means a whole ton of deals on tech and games. That also includes some products and titles that have only recently released, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

The Activision shooter might not be a month old yet, but there’s a great discount on the full game already. You can get it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or PS4 for just £56.99 – a saving of 19 per cent just a mere days after it was expanded to include Warzone 2.0 and DMZ. That’s amazing value for a big game that’s seen 25 million players log into already.

You can find the PS5, Xbox and PS4 deals below.

In our review of COD: MW2, we say that it left us with a good impression: “[The campaign is] a bombastic affair that feels like the result of a team doing what it knows best and takes you through a variety of tightly-paced set pieces, one after the other.”

It also has more multiplayer modes than many other Call of Duty games before it, including the newly-added Warzone 2.0 and DMZ. Plus, starting at the end of 2022 and running through 2023, there will be Raids – a new mode that allows players to team up to take on hard missions and bosses.

These will be presented in a season format and delivered in different episodes. It shows developer Infinity Ward’s commitment to supply players with extra content long after the game’s initial release.

