Heroic 11 Year-Old Grateful He Stepped Up to Rescue Toddler Sister from Burning Apartment

SALISBURY, Md. – Laprentis Doughty, 11, of Salisbury says he knew he had to do something when his family’s apartment caught fire with his baby sister still inside.

His mother, Keishauna Banks is beyond grateful for his bravery.

“I feel bad because I don’t know how to reward him right now. I praise him and say do you know that you did a good job? But I’m still trying to process everything, I’m still in shock,” she said.

In Laprentis’ arms, his 2 year-old sister Loyalty rests her head following a whirlwind 24 hours.

Laprentis says he couldn’t live with himself if he didn’t step up to rescue his sister.

“If I didn’t save my sister I would’ve been mad at myself because I could’ve saved her easily and I would’ve been mad at myself,” he said.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day says he has a surprise for the brave boy, to recognize his heroism.

“As a Mayor, I’m always looking for citizens who are selfless, citizens who are willing to lead and we’ve got one right here,” Mayor Day said.

While Laprentis says he is filled with joy.

“I feel good that my sister’s alive today. I feel happy that Thanksgiving is tomorrow,” he said.

The family will be staying in a hotel for the time being and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The family has set up a link for donations to assist them during this time.