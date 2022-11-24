HK and SG metaverse agencies partner up to empower regional businesses and creators

Hong Kong metaverse agency INDEX GAME has partnered with Singapore-based metaverse agency CGAME to empower businesses and creators with robust Web3 solutions. Officialised at a Strategic Partnership Ceremony in SAFRA@29 Carpenter Street, the signing of the partnership’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) seeks to empower businesses and creators to evolve in the Web 3.0 era, through curating a robust suite of commercial solutions.

INDEX GAME claims to be the first Hong Kong-based metaverse agency to be officially appointed by The Sandbox to build experiences for its decentralised metaverse, as well as the first company in Hong Kong to receive investment from The Sandbox, according to the release. The company collaborated with local and international brands such as South China Morning Post (SCMP), Fine Art Asia, Hang Seng Bank and more.

Accredited by internationally acclaimed metaverse platform The Sandbox, the collaboration looks to assist The Sandbox’s creators and builders’ network, especially for Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and Malaysia markets.

“The Metaverse is an open platform that fosters a new digital economy which will drive millions of jobs and benefit both Creators and Players. We’re just starting to see the early potential of it and pioneers like INDEX GAME and CGAME show that the Web3 ecosystem is both collaborative and expanding rapidly to new regions of the world,” said Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO of The Sandbox.

Furthermore, INDEX GAME and CGAME jointly announced The Sandbox Metaverse Experience (S.M.E.), will support 500 small medium enterprises in Singapore on The Sandbox by the end of 2023. “The partnership looks to spearhead strategic advancements and innovation in Singapore’s Web3 ecosystem in tandem. With the Web3 domain emerging as a burgeoning frontier among businesses and entrepreneurs, companies are seeking avenues for continued innovation, particularly in the historical and cultural domains,” said Becky Wong, co-founder & COO of INDEX GAME.

“The metaverse companies hope to provide an opportunity for Singapore firms to have a global platform to present their content and brand. It is vital for Singaporean companies to accelerate their metaverse and Web3 capabilities to meet the needs of the future. With that in mind,” said Kriskay Choo, co-founder and CSO of CGAME.

Related articles:

Publicis Groupe SEA and Mana Partners roll out gaming and metaverse offering

Cordell Broadus (Champ Medici) on brands giving away power in the metaverse