How to play Modern Warfare 2 Support A Team event & get free World Cup rewards

To celebrate the World Cup kicking off, the Support A Team event has arrived in Modern Warfare 2. Here’s how to participate in the prediction challenge and earn free rewards as part of the Modern Warfare 2 FC event.





The FIFA World Cup 2022 has kicked off, and Infinity Ward are celebrating the event by bringing the Modern Warfare FC event. This event comes with Neymar Jr, Pogba, and Messi as playable Operators and the CODBall mode later in Season 1.

Before the new game mode, Modern Warfare 2 has received the Support A Team event where players can predict the outcome of World Cup matches to earn free rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about the Support A Team event including the dates, how to vote, and all of the rewards.

Modern Warfare 2’s Support A Team event tasks players with predicting the outcome of FIFA World Cup 2022 matches, and correct predictions bring free rewards.

The Support A Team event runs from November 23 until December 2, with players getting to predict six games in total. The event starts with England vs USA, with players having to place their prediction before the kick-off on November 25.

How to Support A Team in Modern Warfare 2

To enter Modern Warfare 2’s Support A Team event, you’ll need to head to the Modern Warfare FC event on the Call of Duty HQ menu.

Here’s everything you need to do:

Launch Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 Once at the Call of Duty HQ screen, scroll down to Modern Warfare FC Click on Support A Team Choose which team you believe will win

Once your vote is locked in, you can’t change it, so choose wisely!

Modern Warfare 2 Support A Team reward

Modern Warfare 2 players who participate in the Support A Team can earn free Calling Cards, War Tracks, XP, and Weapon Blueprints.

Predicting the winner will earn you the country’s flag as an animated Calling Card, a Country War Track, and 10,000 XP. A draw will give these premium rewards to everyone who voted, and there’s a consolation prize for those who predict wrong.

Correctly predicting two outcomes will give a Blueprint for a weapon in the TAQ Platform, and four correct outcomes grant a Blueprint for either the STB 556 or HCR 56.

Image Credit: Activision