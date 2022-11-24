How to take care of your pet’s nutrition needs in winter; Expert offers tips

Whether your pet enjoys the chilly weather or would rather curl up on the couch with a soft blanket, you must be ready for the winter season. Winter denotes not only a change in the weather and season but also a change in the regular diet of your pet. Many pet owners are unaware of the significance of altering their pet’s diets during the cooler months. Many places can experience lots of bone-chilling colds and skin-soaking rainy weather in late fall and winter. You might consider altering your pet’s nutrition as the weather turns colder and the days become shorter. Your location, the sort of winter weather there, and how much time you spend with your pet will all influence the answer. (Also read: 6 common winter illnesses in pets and how to avoid them )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Vet, Supertails.com, explained the importance of nutritious food for pets during winter.

Feeding your pets the right nutrition in the right proportions is crucial. Pets require a specific ratio of protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and water each day to maintain regular body functions. Just like humans, different pets have varying nutritional needs. Compared to adult pets, newborn and young pets have different needs. Pets who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have diabetes have distinct nutritional demands. It is important to provide the right nutrition to prevent or manage health conditions like obesity, diarrhoea, arthritis, thyroid etc. Most pet foods do not fulfil nutritional requirements and need supplements/nutrition toppers – like Henlo. These nutrients help to keep your pet’s metabolism and immune system functioning normally.

The winter can have an impact on your pet’s appetite just like other seasons do. Pets eat more during the winter because they require a little additional fat to stave off the chill and stay warm. However, you should be aware that overeating might result in being overweight and other serious diseases. As the temperature drops, pets will gradually move less and exercise less. As a result, their metabolism slows down and they consume fewer calories. In this scenario, they should consume less food that is high in fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals while being low in calories and carbohydrates.

To help you with this, here are some quick tips that will ensure your pets stay healthy during the winter season :

1. For dogs, increase the calorie nutrition in their diet.

2. Always serve warm food to aid in digestion.

3. Consider giving supplements or a nutrition topper.

4. Keep an eye on their coat and behaviour for signs of nutritional deficiencies.

5. Since most pets won’t drink much water in the winter, make sure to include it in their meals so that they stay hydrated and always have access to fresh water.

