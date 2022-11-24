I Ranked The Top 35 Jim Carrey Movies From Worst To Best, See If You Agree

For a kid who got to watch Jim Carrey’s films when they premiered, in hindsight, it’s almost as if his movie career matured as I did, from watching his ridiculously plotted movies like Ace Venture: Pet Detective or Dumb and Dumber to more dramatics films like Man on the Moon and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Although ninety percent of his films are comedic, his ability to add so much heart to his films still makes him one of the most beloved comedic actors from the ’90s to now.