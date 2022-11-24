I Ranked The Top 35 Jim Carrey Movies From Worst To Best, See If You Agree

Growing up, Jim Carrey was one of my favorite actors. His physical comedy and over-the-top personalities in films always had me lined up to watch his latest project. One year, I remember I got to be The Mask for Halloween, and it was by far one of my favorite costumes as a kid, although all my friends and family eventually got sick of the 9-year-old repeatedly yelling “Sssmokin’!”
For a kid who got to watch Jim Carrey’s films when they premiered, in hindsight, it’s almost as if his movie career matured as I did, from watching his ridiculously plotted movies like Ace Venture: Pet Detective or Dumb and Dumber to more dramatics films like Man on the Moon and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Although ninety percent of his films are comedic, his ability to add so much heart to his films still makes him one of the most beloved comedic actors from the ’90s to now.
35.
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
32.
Finders Keepers (1984)
28.
Dumb and Dumber To (2014)
27.
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
26.
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013)
25.
Batman Forever (1995)
22.
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
21.
A Christmas Carol (2009)
20.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
19.
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
16.
Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)
15.
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
14.
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
13.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
10.
Bruce Almighty (2003)
9.
Me, Myself & Irene (2000)
8.
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
7.
Man on the Moon (1999)
6.
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
5.
Dumb and Dumber (1994)
4.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
1.
The Truman Show (1998)
Which Jim Carrey movie is your favorite? Do you agree with my rankings? Let me know in the comments below!
