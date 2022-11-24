I’m A Celebrity’s Babatunde Aleshe offered campmate words of wisdom

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star Babatunde Aleshe offered three words of advice for Matt Hancock before he left the jungle. The comedian was the fifth campmate to be voted out of the reality series. Before he made his final move he embraced the former health secretary and the pair shared some warm sentiments together.

Babatunde told the West Suffolk MP to “live it up” as he bid farewell to the reality show in Australia.

The comedian hugged his unlikely friend before his interview with Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly on ITV.

Whether he meant the advice to be for just in camp or beyond is unknown, but the sentiment capped off a series of entertaining interactions in the jungle together.

Babatunde was voted out by the public as he and his close friend Seann Walsh were the remaining two celebrities potentially leaving the camp.

