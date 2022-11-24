I’m A Celeb’s Jill Scott has been given a nickname due to her height

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is reaching the end of its 2022 run on ITV. England Lioness Jill Scott has become one of the favourites to win and is the only female contestant left in camp. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about how tall the football legend is.
How tall is Jill Scott?
Jill Scott has kept campmates entertained with her brilliantly-times jokes and hilarious dances.
She is also one of the bravest contestants in camp, having thrown herself into all of her trials, never accepting defeat.
Her fellow campmates adore her for her kind-hearted nature and the support she shows everyone.
Interested to find out more about the sporting star, viewers have been asking how tall she is.
Jill is 1.81 metres tall, which is equal to 5ft 11 inches.
Due to her height, she is nicknamed “Crouchy” after male international footballer Peter Crouch, who is also known for his height.
Her tall and slender figure has served her well in her football career and it has not gone unnoticed by viewers.
She was asked to wear a rather unflattering outfit during one of her trials, titled Critty Critty Fang Fang.
In August, Jill announced her retirement from football a day after England and Manchester City teammate Ellen White did.
She was England’s second-most capped international footballer, behind Fara Williams.
In March 2020, she announced her engagement to long-term partner Shelly Unitt and together they work at their Boxx2Boxx Coffee shop in Manchester.
