India’s 1st blockchain, news platform launches Web3 based ad network

PRI ECO GEN NAT .LUCKNOW DCM45 Wortheum India’s First and News Platform by Wortheum has Launched Web3 Based Ad Network Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Web3 is not only a new foundational layer of the world wide web, it is a fundamentally new approach to corporate governance, value creation and stakeholder participation with paripassu interests. It presents an opportunity where people are not merely products or beneficiaries of technology-powered business models but builders and owners of digitally unique assets. Wortheum Ad Network will become the architect of the global revolution in the world of advertising through Web3 and with the help of technology. Now is the time of web3 and the future is of decentralized advertising. – Ashutosh Singh, CEO, Wortheum. Wortheum Ad Network Platform is the unique revenue model for the wortheum platform users while creating a P2P economy model for Worth coins. Lucknow/Delhi, 24, November. The Wortheum Ad Network which is the first of its kind in web3 is now officially launched. Ashutosh Singh, CEO, Wortheum, said on the occasion that Wortheum Ad Network will become the architect of the global revolution in the world of advertising through Web3 and with the help of technology. Now is the time of web3 and the future is of decentralized advertising. He further explained that when we talk about Web2, there is a strange maze of advertisements in web 2, not only for those who are watching advertisements but also for those who buy and promote advertisements. It is known that the whole ecosystem of advertising is based on some big internet companies, which keep a large part of the benefits of both the advertiser and the user of the ad. Small in the field of advertising are also no exception to this because they are also centralized, this simply means that majority of your advertisement revenue goes directly in their pockets and this sometimes creates an odd situation in the media and marketing strategy. Not only monopoly, but web2 users also face the problem that many times social media platforms also sell user data to ad companies, which interferes with their privacy and marketers use their personal information. After the advent of Web3, this entire eco system of advertising is changing completely. The solution to changing advertising culture is now available in web3’s decentralized advertising network. This ad network is based on Delegated Proof of Stake blockchain based news platform and also powered by its news network. Its biggest advantage is that the advertiser will not have to worry about their ad being limited or removed from the platform without any reason because all the advertising-based activities are done on this platform. Only the administration of the ad network will approve and monitor the ads without taking any identity of advertiser, which simply means that the quality of the advertisement will decide that they are good enough for viewership of mass users or not. The users of this decentralized advertising network which is based on blockchain technology also have an advantage that blockchain technology does not store the personal data of its users. Not only this but there are no fake accounts or Bot accounts in this decentralized news network and the advertiser has an advantage that whoever sees his ad is actually a human and not a computer bot. Vishal Verma, CTO of Wortheum Given some technical details about Wortheum ad network, said that this network works in such a way that the WortheumBlockchain will issue its coins to its users which is journalists or news readers, and to place ads on wortheum news platform or news network, the advertising user will need to buy coins from the exchange or users who are earning these coins for spending their time for creating or curating news from all around world. Coinstore exchange is the suitable place for buying the wortheum coin for placing the ads in wortheum ad network as most of users sell their coins directly to exchange. Advertisers pay the wortheum ad network by purchasing coins bought in the market and thus indirectly distribute profits to all active network participants. This will be a better experience for all the journalists and users of Wortheum. Advertisement directly affects the price of the coin as the ad network received Wortheum coin (WTH) as payment to the Wortheum ad network will be burnt from time to time, which will reduce the supply and increase the demand of the coins. Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar, Advisor of Wortheum, Chairman, EST Global Inc and CIC, MIT, Cambridge, USA on occasion of launch of Wortheum Ad Network said that Wortheum is the Web3 based Journalism platform where news pieces are created by us and then curated by readers with the consensus model of the blockchain. Result is the genuine and true news for all, and the contributor is rewarded with Wortheum coins. He further stated that now Wortheum has come up with the Wortheum Ad Network Platform. This the unique revenue model for the Wortheumblockchain and its users while creating a P2P economy model for Wortheum coins. Ads are going to be published against Wortheum coins. Either Wortheum coins are purchased from the exchange, or the holders of Wortheum coins who canvas ads from clients can sell their own Coin to facilitate publication of the ad. This is the real decentralized model with utmost trust level. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and

