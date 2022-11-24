“Insanity how often this happens”- Tennis coach Brad Gilbert on the recent mass shootings in Virginia

American tennis coach Brad Gilbert took to social media to share his disgust over the news of the mass shootings at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. It was the second reported mass shooting in the state in the last nine days.

Gilbert, who has coached Grand Slam champions Andy Roddick and Andy Murray, labeled the whole situation ‘insane’ and mentioned that the United States of America needed to learn from these incidents and ban guns.

“Insanity how often this happens, when will our country ever do something to ban guns plain and simple,” wrote Gilbert.

Madness. Eleven mass shootings now added to our database since May, including Tuesday night’s rampage at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia — the second mass shooting in that state in just the past nine days motherjones.com/politics/2012/… Madness. Eleven mass shootings now added to our database since May, including Tuesday night’s rampage at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia — the second mass shooting in that state in just the past nine days motherjones.com/politics/2012/… Insanity how often this happens, when will our country ever do something to ban guns plain and simple twitter.com/markfollman/st… Insanity how often this happens, when will our country ever do something to ban guns plain and simple twitter.com/markfollman/st…

His comments were supported by former American tennis player James Blake, who mentioned that sanity hasn’t won the battle.

“So sad that sanity doesn’t seem to win this battle. Tradition and a law written to include muskets has taken priority over common sense and saving lives. Lots of lives,” said Blake.

@bgtennisnation So sad that sanity doesn’t seem to win this battle. Tradition and a law written to include muskets has taken priority over common sense and saving lives. Lots of lives. @bgtennisnation So sad that sanity doesn’t seem to win this battle. Tradition and a law written to include muskets has taken priority over common sense and saving lives. Lots of lives.

Brad Gilbert agreed with Blake and replied that common sense can still prevail if both sides agree to work together.

“Exactly on muskets, common sense can still prevail if two sides actually work together to insist that this happens, great, coaching is massively needed to make this a reality,” he said.

exactly on muskets, common sense can still prevail if two sides actually work together to insist that this happens 🙏🙏 great 👍 coaching is massively needed to make this a reality twitter.com/jrblake/status…

