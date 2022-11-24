Inside Princess Anne’s adorable relationship with her grandchildren

The families are also without royal titles as Zara and Peter were the monarch’s grandchildren born through the female line, not the male.

As an accomplished equestrian, Zara has spoken warmly about her parents’ decision not to give her a royal title.

She told The Times in 2015: “I’m very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do.”

Savannah, Isla, Mia, Lena and Lucas are all still included in the line of succession behind their royal parents, but they do not hold Prince or Princess titles.