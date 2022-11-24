Introducing the Web3 Industry Recovery Initiative! #Binance and a Number of Key Industry … – Latest Tweet by Binance Coin | 📲 LatestLY

Introducing the Web3 Industry Recovery Initiative! #Binance and a number of key industry partners have joined together to commit $1B+ to provide financial support to the most promising and highest-quality companies that need it most. Let’s support industry growth together.— Binance (@binance) November 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user’s social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)