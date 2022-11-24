Is Darktide crossplay available?

If you’re wondering if Darktide crossplay is available in the game, we’ve got all the information you need to know on that and cross-platform play. Crossplay allows you to play with friends on other platforms, so if you are looking forward to playing the Microsoft exclusive game with friends on Xbox consoles, you’ll need crossplay.

Unfortunately, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will not have crossplay on launch, but that’s because come the Darktide release date, the co-op game will only be available on PC. The whole game was delayed from September, with the console release still not known, which also means any date for Darktide crossplay or cross-save also remains to be seen.

Will Warhammer 40,000: Darktide have crossplay?

We’d like to think the co-op nature of the action-adventure game suggests that it will be crossplay enabled at some point, but the only official word from developer Fatshark states that they are “unable to comment on when or if crossplay and cross-save will be available,” with the “if” sounding a little ominous. In the meantime, you’ll have to stick to purging Heretics with your friends on PC.

Will Darktide have cross-progression?

Unfortunately, as suggested in the quote above, there is still no concrete information about cross-platform play when Warhammer 40K Darktide eventually comes to Xbox consoles. Hopefully, once the Xbox release date is finally announced, we will find out more on both crossplay and cross-save functionality.

That’s all we know about Darktide crossplay for now, but we’ll update you as soon as we know more. While you’re getting going with or without your friends though, get ahead with the best Darktide weapons, and find out which of the Darktide classes is for you.