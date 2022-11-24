Is Victoria Fuller Dating? Check Here Victoria Fuller And Greg Grippo Relationship Timeline – News

Who Is Victoria Fuller?

Victoria Lynn Fuller appeared on The Bachelor’s 24th season. She was evicted in week nine. She returned for the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise and won. She was previously involved with country singer Chase Rice. He appeared on The Bachelor during Victoria’s one-on-one date with Peter Weber.

Source: Bachelor-nation.fandom

Is Victoria Fuller Dating?

Victoria Fuller has finally admitted to being in a relationship with Greg Grippo. During the “Bachelor in Paradise” reunion, which aired on Tuesday night, host Jesse Palmer asked Fuller about the romance rumors that surfaced after the pair flirted online. “Yes, Greg and I are together,” she said before adding that she “absolutely did not” cheat on Johnny DePhillipo, from whom she accepted a proposal at the end of the reality show.

Source: page six

Bachelor In Paradise: Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Relationship Timeline

Alleged accusations of what appears to be verbal abuse by Johnny DePhillipo and two instances of cheating by Victoria Fuller may have resulted in the pair’s unavoidable, but always rumored, split. Twitter’s RealitySteve had to say about Victoria and Greg’s new relationship. “Victoria and Greg were having a light conversation before Paradise,” he tweeted. Johnny had observed Greg texting Victoria, but she assured him they were simply friends. Johnny learned about Victoria and Greg’s adventures in Italy through social media. “In Italy, Victoria and Greg got matching arm tattoos. It means “hot” in Italian, “RealitySteve posted in a tweet.

Source: Distractify

Victoria Fuller Boyfriend

Greg Grippo

Greg Grippo appeared on Season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2021 and dated lead Katie Thurston. He was a front-runner and fan favorite for the majority of the season, but he was controversially eliminated after hometown dates and before the finale. He and Thurston had a major falling out after she failed to tell him she loved him during their hometown date, so he quit the show in an emotionally charged episode.

Source: Decider

