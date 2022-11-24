Jared Goff and Christen Harper’s Relationship Timeline

A perfect match! Detroit Lions star Jared Goff got lucky when he swiped right on his fiancée Christen Harper.

The pair started dating in 2019 while Goff was still a member of the Los Angeles Rams. In September 2022, the model shared how she and the quarterback connected on the dating app Raya.

“I was truly not looking for anything at the time,” Harper said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “I had just gotten out of a long relationship and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him and the rest is history, baby.”

The California native took Harper as his plus one to the Epsys in July 2019 where they made their official red carpet debut. “Last night with this handsome guy @jaredgoff ✨,” the swimsuit model shared via Instagram at the time.

As the twosome continued to date, Harper consistently shared snaps of herself and the professional athlete and cheered him on as he played for the Rams.

“Football might look a little different this year but so excited that it’s finally back. Let’s go Rams! 🤍🏈,” she wrote while Goff played in the 2020 season which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2021, Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“Thank you to the entire city of Los Angeles for welcoming a 21-year-old kid with open arms and making this town feel like home,” the Pro Bowl alum wrote in a lengthy Instagram post thanking his former team and the fans in February 2021. “This city has shaped the man I’ve become and I will forever be grateful for the Kroenke family, my coaches, the support staff, and most importantly, my teammates for competing and fighting with me every Sunday — I’ve made memories with every one of you in that locker room that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

He added: “With that said, I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter and am ready to attack this new opportunity that lies ahead. Detroit, here I come.”

The NFL star transitioned to his new team smoothly with Harper by his side. She gave tiny glimpses of their time in Michigan together on social media. In May 2022, Harper became a rookie for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, and Goff showed his support for his girlfriend to attend the launch of the issue.

“I am so humbled, honored and truthfully speechless to be a rookie in @si_swimsuit 2022. Every year SI breaks boundaries and this year is no different. So honored to be included in this group of inspiring women,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

That next month, the NFL player and the swimsuit model jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a quick vacation. Goff proposed and Harper said yes.

“6.16.22 can’t wait for forever with you 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2022.

A few days later, Harper shared another series of photos while wearing her engagement ring, saying she was “still on cloud 9 from the best weekend” of her life.

Scroll down for Goff and Harper’s relationship timeline: