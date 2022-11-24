John Lennon Compared Being in The Beatles to Getting Crucified

TL;DR:

John Lennon criticized some of The Beatles’ fans.

He compared being in The Beatles to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

He said he and the other former Beatles were not “withholding” anything from fans.

The Beatles’ John Lennon | Harry Benson/Express/Getty Images

John Lennon wasn’t always a fan of The Beatles’ fans. For example, he once said Bealtemaniacs who wanted to bring the Fab Four back together never understood the band. In addition, he compared being in The Beatles to getting crucified.

John Lennon repeatedly compared his time with the Fab Four with the life of Jesus Christ

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono includes an interview from 1980. In it, John was critical of Beatlemaniacs. “And for the ones who want to relive it, ‘Resurrect The Beatles’ and all, for those who didn’t understand The Beatles and the ’60s in the first place, what the f*** are we going to do for them now?” he said.

John compared the band to Jesus Christ. “Do we have to divide the fish and the loaves for the multitudes again?” he said. “Do we have to get crucified again? Do we have to do the walking on water again because a whole pile of dummies didn’t see it the first time or didn’t believe it when they saw it?”