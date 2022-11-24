Leeds Building Society increases interest rates on savings accounts

Anyone who is not happy with the interest rate they are getting on their savings may want to review their account as rates have been increasing over the last few weeks.

The Bank of England increased interest rates by 0.75 percentage points to three percent just this month and is expected to incerease them by around another 0.50 points in December.

Matt Bartle, Director of Products at Leeds Building Society, said: “The recent increases in bank base rates is really good news for savers.

“As we approach the end of the year, it’s a great time for savers to review their savings accounts so that they know they are in the most appropriate, and best paying, account for their current needs.”

