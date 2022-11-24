Lloyds issues loan scam warning as risk ‘increases’

The firm found there to be a relatively equal split between men and women who had been targeted by the scam, though there were slightly more females, approximately 52 percent of the dataset.

In terms of living conditions, the most common target appeared to be renters (or private tenants), making up 39 percent of those who contacted Little-Loans.com about the scam. Following that were council tenants, making up 23 percent of the potential victims in question, whereas 18 percent were living with their parents at the time they were contacted by the fraudsters.

Around two-thirds were full-time employees in comparison to 13 percent who receive benefits and nine percent who are self-employed. Almost half (48 percent) were single, a quarter (24 percent) were married, and 15 percent were living with a partner.

According to Little-Loans, potential victims got in touch from all over the country, but around one in ten were from London, followed by six percent from the West Midlands, and five percent from Greater Manchester.

READ MORE: Terrifying fake Government grants ‘tip families into financial crisis’