LOCAL BRIEFS: Nov. 24, 2022

Health board

to meet Monday

LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The meeting will take place at 304 N. 00E West, #1, a news release stated.

Library events set

for coming months

NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library, 110 E North St. Attendees do not need to have a library card to participate in any of these events.

Writers Corner will be meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 28. This month’s theme is “a food related story”.

The Glean Team will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 30. This experienced genealogy team is available to help with any genealogy or research questions.

Teens are welcome stop by between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28 to hang out with friends, play board games, and battle in Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch. Feel free to bring your own games to play. Snacks, coffee, and pop will be provided. No registration is required.

Teen Book Club will be meeting at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30. This month’s book is “When You Reach Me” by Rebecca Stead.

Teen Study Hall will take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Teens can stop by to work on homework in a relaxed, social environment.

Baby and Toddler Time, birth to 36 months, will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with songs, stories and learning.

For more information about any library events, please call the North Webster library at 574-834-7122, visit nwcpl.org or click into the library’s Facebook page.

The library has announced its first Adult Winter Reading Program. Earn drawing tickets between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2023 to win prizes. Earn drawing tickets by reading, completing DIY crafts, attending library programs and by completing puzzle “challenge packets”. There will be monthly prize drawings as well as a large drawing for the Grand Prize at the beginning of March.

Finance committee

to meet Monday

ELKHART — The Finance Committee of–the-Whole of the Common Council of the City of Elkhart will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 229 S. Second St.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss an ordinance appropriating $322,350 from the ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to the Negative Economic Impact Account for the Elkhart Thrive Neighborhood Opportunity HUB Initiative, a news release stated.

Patrols to ramp up

for Thanksgiving travel

ELKHART — The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership will be ramping up enforcement as part of the Safe Family Travel campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers conducting saturation patrols designed to discourage impaired driving and promote seat belt use.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will be heading out for the holiday,” a news release stated. “Of those, nearly 49 million will be traveling by car, a rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels. This time of year is also associated with higher drinking rates, which combined with the sheer number of drivers on the road, makes it an especially dangerous time for motorists.”

Safe Family Travel operations begin before Thanksgiving each year and run through New Year’s Day. The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded with grants provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

In Indiana, 932 people lost their lives on the road last year, a 4% increase from 2020. Of those fatalities, 12 occurred during the Thanksgiving holiday season, with more than half, seven, found unbuckled at the time of the crash. On average, approximately one-fourth of the state’s traffic fatalities are caused by drunk drivers, the release added.

Motorists are encouraged to call 911 if they encounter an impaired or unsafe driver on the road.

For safety tips, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.