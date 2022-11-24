M. Basketball: Seminoles Face Siena On Thursday At 11:00 A.M. On ESPN2

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Florida State, which won the championship of the Old Spice Classic in 2009 and advanced to the championship game of the AdvoCare Invitational in 2018, faces Siena of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the first round of the ESPN ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Seminoles are playing in the event for the third time, and have a 5-1 record in their two previous appearances. The Seminoles will play a second round game against either Old Miss or Stanford on Friday, November 25, 2022.

FLORIDA STATE VS. SIENA – CONNECTIONS

Florida State faces Siena during the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney on November 24, 2022 at the Disney State Farm Field House. The Seminoles lead the all-time series against the Saints by a 1-0 margin as they earned an 89-80 win at the Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center on Nov 18, 1992. Carmen Maciariello is in his fourth season as the Head Coach for the Saints. He has faced the Seminoles once in his career as an assistant coach at George Washington when the Seminoles gained a 67-48 win over the Colonials in the BB&T Classic at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. during the 2016-17 season. Darius Theus, an assistant coach on Maciariello’s staff, played at VCU (2010-13). He scored eight points and pulled down six rebounds as the Rams defeated Florida State, 72-71 in overtime, in the 2011 NCAA Tournament in San Antonio.

FLORIDA STATE’S HISTORY IN THE ESPN EVENTS INVITATIONAL

Florida State has a 5-1 record in the tournament currently known at the ESPN Events Invitational and won the championship of the 2009 Old Spice Invitational with victories over Iona, Alabama and Marquette. Former Seminole Chris Singleton, who led Florida State’s late-game comeback in the championship-clinching win against Marquette, was named the MVP of the tournament. Florida State won the championship of the 2009 Old Spice Classic with victories over Iona (54-49, November 26, 2009), Alabama (60-51, November 27, 2009) and Marquette (57-56, November 29, 2009) in the championship game. The Seminoles finished as the runner-up in the 2018 AdvoCare Invitational with wins over UAB (81-63, November 22, 2018) and LSU (79-76 in overtime, November 23, 2018) before falling to Villanova (66-60, November 25, 2018) in the championship game.

HAMILTON IS THE FIFTH WINNINGEST COACH IN ACC HISTORY

Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton is the fifth winningest coach in ACC history with 396 career wins and ranked fifth in ACC history with 177 career ACC wins at Florida State.

HAMILTON APPROACHING ACC MILESTONE

Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton enters the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational with 396 career wins as the Seminoles’ Head Coach in the ACC. He is just four wins shy of becoming the fifth coach in ACC history with 400 or more wins as a coach in the nation’s top conference for basketball. Hamilton is looking to join a select group that consists of Mike Krzyzewski, Duke (1,129 wins), Dean Smith of North Carolina (879 wins), Roy Williams of North Carolina (485 wins) and Gary Williams of Maryland (461 wins).

LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO…

… Defeat Siena and improve its opening round record in the ESPN Event Invitational to 3-0. The Seminoles have earned first round victories over Iona (in 2009) and UAB (in 2018);

…Defeat Siena and improve its all-time record in the ESPN Events Invitational to 6-1. The Seminoles won its first five games in the history of the event and won the tournament championship in 2009.

SEMINOLES BLOCK 11 SHOTS IN VICTORY OVER MERCER

Led by sophomore Naheem McLeod’s career-high five blocked shots in the Seminoles’ victory over Mercer on Monday night in Tallahassee, Florida State blocked a season-high 11 shots against the Bears, A total of five different players (McLeod, five; Darin Green, Jr., two; Matthew Cleveland, two, Jalen Warley, one; and Cam’Ron Fletcher, one, blocked at least one shot for the Seminoles. Florida State’s 11 blocked shots against Mercer was one more than its 2021-22 season-high of 10 blocked shots against Florida on November 14 2021 and were the most in a single game since the Seminoles also blocked 11 shots (Jonathan Isaac, seven; Terance Mann, one; Michael Ojo, one; PJ Savoy, one; Jarquez Smith, one) in an 83-80 win over Notre Dame on January 18, 2017.

FLETCHER AMONG FLORIDA STATE’S SCORING LEADERS

Junior Cam’Ron Fletcher, who scored his career-high of 23 points in Florida State’s victory over Mercer on Monday in Tallahassee, enters Thursday’s game against Siena averaging a career-high 12.4 points scored per game. He has scored in double figures in three of Florida State’s first five games, and earned the second double-double of his career (15 points and 10 rebounds) against Troy on November 14. Fletcher ranked third on Seminoles with a 3.4 rebounds per game average and sixth on the team in scoring with a 6.8 points per game scoring average during the 2021-22 season.

CALEB MILLS IN HIS LAST THREE GAMES…

…Has scored 47 points and is averaging 15.6 points scored per game. He has scored in double figures in three consecutive games – 14 against Troy, 21 against Florida, and 12 against Mercer.

MILLS FROM THE FREE THROW LINE

Junior Caleb Mills has missed only one free throw in the last three games for the Seminoles and enters Thursday’s game against Siena shooting a team-leading .833 from the line. For his career as a Seminole, he is shooting .854 from the line (76 of 89) and is currently the all-time leading career free throw shooting percentage shooter at Florida State.