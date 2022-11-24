M. Basketball: Seminoles Fall To Siena at ESPN Events Invitational

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Andrew Platek scored a game-high 20 points on five made 3-point field goals to lead Siena to an 80-63 win over Florida State in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House. Platek led three Saints in double figure scoring as the Saints scored the first basket of the game and never trailed in gaining their third win of the season.

Sophomore Matthew Cleveland scored a team-high 14 points and tied for team-honors with six rebounds for the Seminoles. Also in double figures for Florida State were Cam’Ron Fletcher (13 points) and Caleb Mills (11 points). Fletcher maintained his overall team lead with six rebounds as he finished tied with Cleveland with six rebounds.

The Seminoles continued to shoot well from the free throw line as they made 19 of 25 attempts, outshooting their opponents during the game as the Saints made 17 of 20 shots from the charity stripe. The Seminoles have made an average of 17 free throws in each of their last three games.

Platek led the Saints from line range as the Saints made nine 3-point shots and shot .409 from beyond the arc. With five made 3-point shots, Platek was one of four Siena players who made at least one shot from 3-point range.

Fletcher remained hot from the 3-point line as he made two of the Seminoles’ four shots from the 3-point line as she scored in double figures for the fourth time in the last five games. He was a perfect three of three from the 3-point line in Monday night’s win against Mercer and is shooting better than 70 percent from the long range in the last two games (five of seven).

Cleveland scored in double figures for the third consecutive game. He totaled 14 against Florida, a season-high 18 against Mercer and 14 against Siena.

Mills was also in double figures for the third consecutive game. He scored his 11 points on four made field goals, two free throws and one 3-point shot. Mills is averaging 14.7 points in the last three games after scoring his season-high of 21 points against Florida.

The Seminoles were active defensively with a season-high 11 steals – including a career-high tying five by Fletcher. His work underneath the basket and in the passing lanes allowed Florida State to outscore the Saints by a 17-9 margin on fast break points. The Seminoles also capitalized on Siena’s offensive miscues with 19 points off of 19 turnovers by the Saints.

Florida State plays as second round game in the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday at 1:30 against either Stanford or Ole Miss. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.