Maguire compares himself to Ronaldo after exit ahead of England vs USA

“I want to play every week for my club and I will fight to get to where I want to be. I had great belief that over the 49 caps for England that I earned the trust to be in the squad and be available for the team selection.”

Maguire fell ill during the second half of the 6-2 win over Iran on Monday. But he has confirmed he is now fully fit for the USA clash.

He added: “I felt unwell during the second half but I’ve done all the tests and appropriate action and felt well since. I feel well and ready to go for tomorrow.”

