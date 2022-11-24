Maguire compares himself to Ronaldo after exit ahead of England vs USA

“I want to play every week for my club and I will fight to get to where I want to be. I had great belief that over the 49 caps for England that I earned the trust to be in the squad and be available for the team selection.”
Maguire fell ill during the second half of the 6-2 win over Iran on Monday. But he has confirmed he is now fully fit for the USA clash.
He added: “I felt unwell during the second half but I’ve done all the tests and appropriate action and felt well since. I feel well and ready to go for tomorrow.”
Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here
Source link