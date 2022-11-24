Man Utd takeover – Zara chief Ortega ‘interested’ in rivalling Apple

Zara owner Amancio Ortega has reportedly registered an interest in buying Manchester United from the Glazers. Tech giants Apple are also thought to be in the mix as the world’s richest individuals and organisations throw their hats into the ring before bids flood in for the Premier League giants.

United fans were given positive news this week when it emerged that controversial owners the Glazers were open to selling the club. An official statement indicated that strategic options are being considered, which could end their unpopular 17-year stewardship at Old Trafford.

With the eye-watering price tag reportedly set at £6billion, only the world’s wealthiest individuals are likely to be in the running. That holds particularly true given the work that needs doing at the club, with the infrastructure and stadium lagging behind those of other European giants.

Amid reports that Apple are interested in a takeover, the Manchester Evening News claim that Zara boss Ortega is interested in joining the party.