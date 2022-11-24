MARKET Launches New Personalized ‘Call of Duty’ Collection

Following a collaboration with The Beatles, MARKET now works with Call of Duty for a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories. Part of the collection will allow players to design and personalize their own squad tees for the first time with the ability to choose from multiple in-game emblems including clan tags and Gamertags. Apart from the custom tees, black heavyweight fleece hoodies, sweatpants, tees, and trucker hats are decorated with a custom co-branded logo fusing elements of the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 titles with MARKET initials.

“Call of Duty became my salvation after work and a place to connect with friends and colleagues I couldn’t spend time with IRL,” said Mike Cherman, Creative Director & Founder at MARKET. “I couldn’t be more excited to officially collaborate with the Call of Duty franchise. For this collaboration, just as everyone’s experience with the game is different, we wanted to put the power in the hands of the consumer.”

The Call of Duty limited edition collection is now available via the MARKET website.

